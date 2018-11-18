Ukraine ex-president Yanukovych to miss treason hearing

FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych gestures as he speaks at a news conference in Moscow. A lawyer representing Yanukovych said on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, that his client will be unable to appear before a Kiev court because of injuries sustained on a Moscow tennis court. less FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych gestures as he speaks at a news conference in Moscow. A lawyer representing Yanukovych said on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, that his ... more Photo: Pavel Golovkin, AP Photo: Pavel Golovkin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ukraine ex-president Yanukovych to miss treason hearing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer representing former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych says that his client will be unable to appear before a Kiev court on Monday because of injuries sustained on a Moscow tennis court.

Lawyer Aleksandr Goroshinsky told Russian news agencies Sunday that Yanukovych "cannot appear in court seeing as he has been hospitalized" and unable to move due to spinal and knee injuries.

Yanukovych, who has been in Russia since fleeing Ukraine in 2014, is being tried for treason and faces a variety of related charges.

The former Ukrainian president was due to give his final statement in a Kiev court on Monday. His lawyer said he will request to change the date of Monday's hearing.