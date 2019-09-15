https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Uber-driver-in-Fresno-shot-injured-during-armed-14441878.php
Uber driver in Fresno shot, injured during armed robbery
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in Fresno said two assailants shot and injured an Uber driver who tried to defend himself during an armed robbery.
Police said that after dropping off a passenger around 3 a.m. Sunday, the driver pulled over to check his phone when two men approached, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
The driver told police he agreed to give them money, but instead of reaching for cash he pulled a gun at the suspects. They fired back and hit him in the side before running away.
KFSN-TV reports the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police were looking for video evidence to help identify the suspects.
