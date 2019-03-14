US suspends some military aid to Guatemala over vehicle use

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department has suspended some military aid to Guatemala over questionable use of armored vehicles donated by Washington.

The U.S. Embassy says via text message that since August, Guatemala's Interior Ministry "has repeatedly used (the vehicles) in an incorrect way." Therefore Defense "has ceased transfer of equipment and training to the task forces," which are charged with things like border enforcement and fighting smuggling and crime.

It adds that its future support will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

On Aug. 31, 2018, about a dozen of the vehicles were deployed outside the headquarters of a U.N.-backed anti-corruption commission as President Jimmy Morales announced he would not renew the body's mandate.

Morales' government said in a Thursday statement that its security institutions "act in accordance with national law."