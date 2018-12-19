US links ex-Serb police general with killing of 3 Americans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The U.S. has linked a former Serbian police commander to the 1999 murder of three Albanian-American brothers and banned him and his family from entering the United States.

The U.S. State Department says in a statement that it is publicly designating Goran Radosavljevic for gross violation of human rights after he was "credibly implicated" in the killing of the Bytyqi brothers, Ylli, Mehmet and Agron.

The Department says that Radosavljevic, his spouse and daughter are "ineligible for entry into the United States."

Police general Radosavljevic, known as Guri, was the commander of a special police base in eastern Serbia where the bodies of the brothers were discovered in a mass grave in 2001. He is now a close party associate of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.