US court hears arguments over fines for poor convicts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Some of the money from fines assessed by state criminal court judges in New Orleans goes into a court expense fund administered by those judges.

A federal appeals court heard arguments over the constitutionality of that arrangement Tuesday.

The criminal court judges are appealing part of a federal judge's 2018 declaratory judgment. U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance said the judges' control of a court expense fund causes a conflict of interest when they are making a decision on whether a convicted defendant has the ability to pay fines or fees that flow into the fund.

Lawyers for defendants argued that Vance's judgment should be upheld.

The case was heard by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. There was no indication when they would rule.