2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) — A man and woman from Mexico who illegally entered Vermont from Canada were apprehended several miles away from the border while asking people for help to make a phone call, federal investigators say.

Border Patrol agents were called Saturday morning after local shop owners reported the young couple was seeking help about 6 miles (10 kilometers) away from the border in the city of Newport, an affidavit filed in federal court in Vermont said.

The couple later told agents they had entered the U.S. illegally from Canada the day before. The area in Derby Line is a common location for illegal border crossings.

A separate document filed in court Friday said agents were called earlier that day to a spot near the elementary school in Derby Line after receiving a report someone might have entered the United States illegally from the Canadian community of Stanstead, Quebec.

A man later identified as a U.S. citizen originally from Ecuador was spotted by agents driving a car with multiple people in it. The car was later stopped and only the driver was found in the vehicle.

A short time later a third Mexican citizen was found hiding in the bushes.

All three told agents they had entered the country illegally.

The man caught in the bushes told agents he had made arrangements in Toronto to be smuggled into the United States and he agreed to pay $4,000 upon arrival in New York.

The U.S.-citizen driver told agents he was to be paid $1,000 to drive the three people to New jersey