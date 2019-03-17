UK police: Stabbing near London is far-right terrorism

LONDON (AP) — British police say a stabbing west of London in which a man attacked a teenager with a baseball hat and knife while hurling racist abuse is being treated as a terrorist incident "inspired by the far-right."

A 50-year-old man from the village of Stanwell, near Heathrow Airport, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder and racially aggravated public order offenses. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neil Basu, head of counter-terrorism policing, said Sunday that while the investigation was just beginning, the incident had "hallmarks of a terror event." He added "police are committed to tackling all forms of toxic extremist ideology."

No further details were immediately available.