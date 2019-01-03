UK makes 2 arrests in migrant Channel crossings

Britain's Immigration Minister Caroline Nokes talks to a Border Force officer as a Border Force RIB passes in the harbour, in Dover, England, to discuss recent attempts by migrants to reach Britain by small boats, Saturday Dec. 29, 2018. Home Secretary Sajid Javid is cutting short a family holiday to help deal with the "major incident" of a rising number of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel by boat from northern France.

LONDON (AP) — British officials say two men have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling migrants from France to England by sea.

The National Crime Agency said late Wednesday that a 33-year-old Iranian citizen and a 24-year-old British man were arrested in Manchester.

The men are being questioned but have not been charged or identified. They are suspected of smuggling migrants across the English Channel in small boats.

The arrests are the first since Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a rise in migrant crossings to be a "major incident." He is considering asking the Royal Navy to help patrol the Channel.

Javid says about 230 migrants tried to cross the English Channel in December. Officials have blamed the influx on smuggling gangs.