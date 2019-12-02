UAW bolsters financial controls after embezzlement scandal

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has replaced its auditing firm, added internal auditors and has hired a big accounting firm to study its financial controls in an effort to prevent embezzlement and bribery discovered in a federal probe of the union.

The moves announced Monday by Secretary-Treasurer Ray Curry come after last month’s resignation of President Gary Jones, who has been implicated in the scandal. Several other union officials have been charged or implicated in the probe, which was made public in 2017.

Curry says the reforms will put checks and balances in place to prevent financial misconduct.

They are in addition to changes announced last month by Acting President Rory Gamble.

The new auditing firm will check all of the union’s finances for the past year.