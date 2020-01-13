U of Iowa administrator charged with drunken driving

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A new associate dean at the University of Iowa was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving the day of a public interview for his job.

The arrest of Roland Racevskis, 49, occurred two weeks before he was chosen for his post, The Gazette reported.

He told the newspaper Friday that he's informed his supervisor and is taking responsibility for his actions.

“My position has been that I have taken responsibility for my mistake, and I feel that once I get through this process, I will be in a position to help others to deal with issues of addiction and depression, which I have experienced in my life,” Racevskis said.

He's charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of operating while under the influence. He was pulled over Nov. 19 while driving his 13-year-old and 9-year-old children to music lessons in Iowa City. A breath test showed his blood alcohol at nearly twice the legal limit, police said.

University officials said they were not aware of Racevskis’ arrest at the time of his appointment to the position in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. The college does not require a criminal background check when hiring from an internal pool. He first joined the faculty in 1998.