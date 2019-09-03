U of Illinois student arrested after noose found in elevator

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The University of Illinois says a student has been after a noose was found hanging in an elevator at a residence hall.

The university and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old student was due to be arraigned Tuesday on disorderly conduct and hate crime charges after being arrested Monday night.

University spokeswoman Robin Kaler says students reported finding the noose in an elevator in Allen Hall early Sunday. She says "the university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice."

The university says "housing professionals are on staff and available to students to make sure everyone knows how to access support services if they feel overwhelmed" by the incident.