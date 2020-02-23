Two prison workers injured when assaulted by an inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Two Nebraska State Penitentiary staff members were seriously injured when they were assaulted by an inmate on Saturday.

The state Department of Correctional Services says the assault happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside one of the prison's housing units in Lincoln. An inmate punched a staff member in the head and knocked him out. The inmate continued to assault the staff member and used pepper spray on the staff member.

When a second staff member arrived, the inmate struck him in the head numerous times with the pepper spray canister. The guard was able to use his pepper spray, and the inmate was restrained when help arrived.

The first injured staff member remained hospitalized after the assault. The second injured staff member received staples to close wounds on his head and was released from the hospital.

Prosecutors will review the incident to determine what charges to file.