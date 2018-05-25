Turkey: Rapper arrested accused of encouraging drug use

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested a popular rap artist on charges of inciting drug use.

Anadolu Agency said 27-year-old Sercan Ipekcigolu, better-known as rapper "Ezhel," was detained by narcotics police in Istanbul late Thursday and was later charged with encouraging the use of drugs.

Other media reports said the rapper could face a five-year prison term for encouraging the use of drugs in his song lyrics and video clips.

His arrest led to a social media campaign by supporters, with many users calling for his release using the hashtag "FreeEzhel."