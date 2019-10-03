Tulsa diocese releases list of 11 credibly accused clerics

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma has released the findings of an internal audit that found 11 Catholic clerics had been “credibly accused of sexual abuse against a minor” since the diocese began in 1973.

Tulsa Bishop David Konderla released the report Wednesday after the diocese’s law firm audited all 544 diocesan personnel files over the last 46 years.

The report revealed that seven of the 11 named individuals are known to be deceased. Konderla noted no current priest or deacon in public ministry has been accused of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The diocese did not include Rev. Joe Townsend, describing his internal investigation as “ongoing.” Townsend was suspended in July following a sexual misconduct claim. The diocese says Townsend denies any wrongdoing.