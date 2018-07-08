Tucson police ID armed man who was fatally shot by officers

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot by Tucson police after he confronted officers while carrying a handgun.

Police say 34-year-old Craig Yelton was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday.

They say the incident occurred on Tucson's east side after midnight.

Officers were called to the scene for a fight involving weapons.

Police say Yelton was armed and allegedly threatening neighbors he thought were responsible for loud music.

Officers arrived on scene and tried to get Yelton to come out of his home.

Police say Yelton confronted the officers while armed with a handgun and was shot.