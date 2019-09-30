Tucson man gets life in prison for starving 3-year-old son

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man convicted of fatally starving his 3-year-old son and putting the body into a toy box has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Pima County prosecutors say Martin Barreras was sentenced Monday.

A jury found the 50-year-old Barreras guilty of first-degree murder and child abuse in August.

His wife, Raquel Barreras, was convicted on the same charges and also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say the couple starved Roman Barreras and allowed no one to play, talk or feed the boy.

They also say Raquel Barreras created a torture chamber.

The boy's skeletal remains were found in March 2014 in an old toy chest left behind after his family was evicted from a rental unit.