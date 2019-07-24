Trump associate proved invaluable FBI source, records show

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has unsealed court records that confirm a former business associate of President Donald Trump cooperated extensively with the FBI on matters ranging from organized crime to Al Qaida.

But the documents made public this week do not shed new light on Felix Sater's relationship with Trump and their work on New York City real estate projects before he ran for president.

The records relate to Sater's 1998 racketeering conviction and the following decade in which he wore a wire for law enforcement and provided what federal authorities called invaluable information.

U.S. District Judge Leo Glasser ordered the records unsealed at the behest of the online news organization The Intercept.

Sater said more records ordered released next month will offer even more details on his counterterrorism efforts.