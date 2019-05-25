Troopers say murder suspect captured in North Carolina

CUMBERLAND, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a suspect in a Cumberland County homicide case has been taken into custody in North Carolina.

The sheriff's office in Virginia's Cumberland County had been attempting to find Maryland resident George Knisley for a day and said he could be "armed and dangerous."

On Saturday, Virginia troopers announced that North Carolina authorities had apprehended Knisley following a pursuit with police in Raleigh. They say he's being held on a first-degree murder charge from Cumberland County. Additional charges are pending.

Virginia investigators have been searching for missing Amy Fabian. A dead man was found inside her residence but she was nowhere to be found. They allege Knisley is believed to have left Fabian's residence driving a stolen pickup.

It wasn't immediately clear if Knisley has a lawyer.