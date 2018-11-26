Troopers release name of officer in Palmer fatal shooting

PALMER, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have released the name of the officer who fatally shot a Palmer suspect.

Troopers say Trooper Christopher Havens fired the shots that killed 20-year-old Cameron McCarthy.

Palmer police Thursday afternoon spotted McCarthy at the Palmer Train Depot and attempted to arrest him with warrants.

McCarthy ran into the Eagle Hotel and police called troopers for assistance.

Troopers say McCarthy, armed with a machete, barricaded himself into a second-floor room. During negotiations, he climbed from a window onto the hotel's sign.

Officers tried to subdue him with a stun-gun and bean bag rounds.

Troopers say McCarthy jumped onto a firetruck, ran to a nearby apartment complex and tried to break in to an unoccupied apartment.

Havens fired the fatal shots just before 6:30 p.m.