Troopers investigate shooting in tiny Delaware town

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in a tiny town in Kent County.

Troopers were alerted of an early Thursday shooting incident by officials at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. When they arrived at the hospital they found a 34-year-old Magnolia man with a non-life threatening gunshot to a lower extremity.

State police say they have no suspect information. It wasn't immediately clear if the wounded man was cooperating with investigators.

The shooting apparently occurred in Magnolia, a Delaware town with just a couple hundred inhabitants. It's a roughly 15-minute drive south of Dover.

Troopers are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact them.