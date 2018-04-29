Troopers: Teen hit 105 mph during police pursuit

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say two 19-year-olds who led troopers on a chase that reached 105 mph are facing charges.

Troopers say they found alcohol, marijuana edibles and fake IDs belonging to the two young men and two female passengers when they stopped the Jeep Grand Cherokee on Saturday.

Troopers cited the driver, Franco Avara Suarez, and a passenger, Christopher Moore.

They're due back in court in June, and it's unclear if they have a lawyer. Police said they had addresses in Lima, Peru, and in New York City.

Troopers also issued diversion notices to all four for underage consumption and possession of alcohol, and possession of marijuana products.