Trooper arrested who was charged with assaulting his wife

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police trooper who was charged with assaulting his wife last year has been arrested, police said.

Gregory Smith, 43, of East Haddam, turned himself into authorities Friday on two new charges of violating a protective order, police said. He was released on $100,000 bond and arraigned in Superior Court in New Britain on Monday. A judge ordered him to submit to GPS monitoring.

The alleged victim told police in a statement that Smith visited her home about a dozen times, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She said she would text him to ask why he was there, and he would ask her to open the door. The woman said Smith also came to her door a few times.

Prosecutor David Clifton called the alleged contact “threatening in nature," the Hartford Courant reported.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the alleged victim.

Smith was barred from contacting the victim or going to her home after he was charged with first-degree threatening and third-degree assault in July 2019, according to court records.

According to the warrant for Smith’s first arrest, his wife told police that he verbally and physically assaulted her, injured her and threatened her with a gun on multiple occasions.

Smith has been on desk duty since his July arrest but was placed on a leave of absence after his second arrest on Friday, said state police.

Smith’s attorney, Dennis Mancini, said he has evidence that would disprove some of the allegations but did not discuss it at the arraignment.

Smith is scheduled to appear again in Superior Court next month.