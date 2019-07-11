Tribes gain access to FBI sex offender registry, feds say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Justice Department says dozens of tribes will gain access to the FBI's National Sex Offender Registry through a tool that has been developed for them.

Federal authorities announced Thursday that it had developed an online system that will allow tribes the chance to enter data about sex offenders. The information will be included in the FBI's registry.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says the database access will give tribal law enforcement officials the information they need to prevent sex crimes.

More than 50 tribes that already are part of what's known as the Tribal Access Program, or TAP, will be able to have access to the sex offender database. TAP was started in 2015 and allows tribes to exchange data with national crime information systems.