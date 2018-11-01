Jury gets case against man charged in police station attack

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A prosecutor says a gunman attacked a Maryland police station to kill officers. A defense attorney says the gunman was trying to goad police into killing him.

Now a jury will decide if Michael Ford is guilty of murder in the friendly-fire shooting death of Prince George's County police detective Jacai Colson in 2016.

Jurors heard closing arguments on Thursday at Ford's trial and are expected to begin deliberating Friday.

Authorities say Officer Taylor Krauss mistook his fellow officer for a threat and shot Colson after the detective exchanged gunfire with Ford.

County prosecutor Joseph Ruddy said Ford created a "combat zone" and caused the deadly shooting even though he didn't fire the fatal shot.

Ford testified he was suicidal, but didn't intend for anyone else to be harmed.