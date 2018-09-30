Trial to begin for man charged with child sex trafficking

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a Hartford man accused of sex trafficking two teenage girls and producing child pornography that was used to advertise their services.

Christopher Hamlett's trial is scheduled to start Monday in federal court in Bridgeport with the selection of jurors. He has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking, production of child pornography and facilitating prostitution.

Prosecutors say Hamlett trafficked the girls from August 2017 to November, when they were 16 and 17 years old and worked as prostitutes at Hartford area hotels. Prosecutors say pornographic photos of the girls were posted on Backpage.com to advertise their services.

One of Hamlett's public defenders, Moira Buckley, declined to comment on the case.

Testimony is expected to begin Oct. 9.