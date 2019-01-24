Trial set for widow of police lieutenant who killed himself

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A trial date has been set for the wife of a suburban Chicago police lieutenant who killed himself and made it look like it was duty related.

Lake County Judge James Booras on Wednesday set a trial date of July 1 for Melodie Gliniewicz (GLIHN'-uh-wihts), who is charged with unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy and money laundering.

The 53-year-old widow of Fox Lake police Lt. Charles "Joe" Gliniewicz is accused of helping her husband misuse thousands of dollars of a youth program's funds before his suicide in 2015. She has pleaded not guilty .

Authorities say Charles Gliniewicz staged his suicide because he feared discovery of his embezzlement from the program. It's alleged the couple used the funds to pay for a trip to Hawaii, movie tickets and restaurant charges.