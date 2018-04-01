Trial set for man who police say is 80 and robbed bank

PHOENIX (AP) — A trial has been scheduled for a man who Tucson police say is 80 and is charged with bank robbery in the holdup of a credit union earlier this year.

Federal authorities list the age of Robert Francis Krebs as 75, but Tucson police and Florida officials have said he's 80.

Krebs has pleaded not guilty in the Jan. 12 robbery of a branch of Pyramid Federal Credit Union in Tucson. Trial is set for June 19.

Authorities say Krebs made away with $8,300 and was arrested the next day.

Last summer, he completed a prison sentence for a 1981 bank robbery near Orlando, Florida.

He also has a 1966 conviction in Chicago for embezzlement and convictions for theft and armed robbery in Arizona.

.