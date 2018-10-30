Trial ordered in stabbing death of real estate developer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in the stabbing death of a real estate developer amid a traffic confrontation.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a municipal judge ruled Tuesday that there was a enough evidence for 21-year-old Michael White to be tried on charges of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possessing an instrument of crime.

Police say 37-year-old Sean Schellenger had been in a car with two others July 12 when a confrontation ensued with White near Philadelphia's tony Rittenhouse Square. Investigators say White, who was working as a bicycle deliveryman, pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger.

Prosecutors in August withdrew a first-degree murder charge. Schellenger's family had expressed concern that charges might be reduced further. After the hearing, Schellenger's mother, Linda, said "Justice was served."

