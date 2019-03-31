Trial of Alabama man accused in son's death to begin

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama jury could soon begin hearing arguments in the trial of a man facing a capital murder charge in the death of his toddler son.

The Dothan Eagle reports Jose Luis Rosales Sr.'s trial has been continued multiple times.

He was arrested in 2014 following the death of his son, Jose Rosales Jr. Police believe the child was shaken violently, causing head and brain injuries.

Despite the delays, Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones and defense attorney Matt Lamere say both sides are ready for the trial to begin.

Lamere says he expects jurors to be selected Monday, with opening arguments to follow on Tuesday.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com