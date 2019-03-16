Trial delayed for man accused in 1987 killing of couple

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The trial has been delayed for a Washington state trucker accused of killing a young Canadian couple in 1987.

The Daily Herald reports a judge Thursday rescheduled the trial of 55-year-old William Earl Talbott II for June 3. It was previously scheduled to begin next month.

The SeaTac man has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the killings of 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook.

Defense attorneys requested more time, saying they haven't yet received lab notes and they plan to travel to Canada to talk to witnesses.

The young couple was killed on a road trip from their hometown of Saanich, British Columbia, to Seattle.

Authorities say information from public genealogy websites led to identifying Talbott as a suspect.

