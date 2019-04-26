Trial date set for man accused of killing mother, uncle

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A June 24 trial start has been scheduled for a man who a judge says has been restored to competency for trial.

Polk County District Court records say 30-year-old Joshua Adams has submitted written pleas of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. Police say Adams killed 49-year-old Tracy Adams and 54-year-old Gaylord George Jolly Jr. Police found their bodies Dec. 28 at the Des Moines home Joshua and Tracy Adams shared.

In February a judge ruled that Joshua Adams was not competent for trial and ordered psychiatric treatment for him. The records say the judge ruled April 18 that Adams' competency had been restored and that he could stand trial.