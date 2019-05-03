Trial date set for man accused in girlfriend's death

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a woman who was found dead on a roadside embankment in Vermont nearly two years ago is scheduled to go on trial this summer.

The Times Argus reports that jury draw and the trial for 62-year-old Randal Gebo are expected to start in early July. A status conference was held on Thursday.

Gebo faces a felony first-degree murder charge and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner's consent in connection with the death of 59-year-old Cindy Cook.

Cook's body was found in Middlesex in July 2017. An autopsy determined she had been strangled.

Gebo was arrested in Illinois a few days after Cook's body was found. Police say the 62-year-old was driving the woman's car and using her credit cards.

Gebo is being held without bail.

