Trial date set for man accused in attack at Catholic store

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing one woman and sexually assaulting two others at a religious supply store near St. Louis will go to trial next year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the trial for 53-year-old Thomas Bruce, of Imperial, was scheduled Friday for Oct. 13, 2020.

Bruce is charged with first-degree murder and multiple other counts.

Prosecutors allege Bruce entered at a Catholic Supply store in Ballwin on Nov. 19 and made two women in the store perform sex acts. He is accused of killing 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt, of House Springs, after she refused his demands.

Bruce also is charged in an attack on a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman in her home near Hillsboro two months before the store attack.

He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

