Trial date set for Oklahoma man charged in daughter's death

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — A trial date is set for an Oklahoma man charged with killing his 21-month-old daughter more than three years ago.

The McAlester News-Capital reports that 27-year-old Devin Sizemore is to go on trial starting Sept. 10 on charges of first-degree murder and assault and battery on a police officer.

Prosecutors say police found Sizemore on July 15, 2015, standing near a pond in Krebs and his daughter, Emily Sizemore, floating in the pond. Police say Devin Sizemore fought with them as they pulled the girl's body from the pond and arrested him.

Sizemore was found competent to stand trial. Defense attorneys have indicated they will offer an insanity defense.

A gag order has been issued in the case and numerous documents, including the girl's autopsy report, have been sealed by the court.

