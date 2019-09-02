Treasurer admits $160K theft from congressional campaign

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio mayor accused of embezzling $160,000 from a congressional campaign while working as its treasurer has pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge.

Prosecutors say Scott Coleman embezzled funds from U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce's campaign between 2015 and 2018.

Before entering his plea last week, Cleveland.com reports Coleman provided a check for nearly $342,000 to cover the stolen funds, plus the campaign's costs for investigative fees and correcting campaign filings.

His attorney, Ian Friedman, describes Coleman as "doing everything humanly possible to right the wrong."

Coleman could face more than a year in prison. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Coleman was the mayor of Highland Heights from 2004 until he resigned in February.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com