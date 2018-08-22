Topeka man bound over for trial in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has rejected a 21-year-old Topeka man's claim of self-defense in the fatal shooting of another man.

Zachary Buck-Schrag was seeking immunity from prosecution, claiming he shot 37-year-old Travis Larsen in self-defense in January.

Shawnee County District Judge Mark Braun rejected the motion Wednesday and bound Buck-Schrag over for trial on four counts, including first-degree murder.

Buck-Schrag contended Larsen and another man threatened him and a friend by flashing an ammunition clip and making unfriendly remarks. Buck-Schrag said he showed the people in the other car a gun as Larsen's car pursued his. Eventually, Larsen's car hit Buck-Schrag's vehicle and Buck-Schrag fired four times, hitting Larsen in the head.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Buck-Schrag pleaded not guilty. Wednesday's ruling doesn't prevent Buck-Schrag from claiming self-defense in his trial.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com