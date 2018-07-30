Topeka firefighter hurt battling fire at mobile home park

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Topeka firefighter was hurt while battling one of two fires that were intentionally set at vacant mobile homes in south Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department wasn't releasing the name of the firefighter injured in Monday's early morning fire. The firefighter was transported to a local medical care facility with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The Topeka-Capital Journal reports no arrests had been made in connection with the blazes, which were reported just before 4 a.m. at the Coachlight Village Mobile Home Courts in Topeka.

Topeka Fire Marshal Mike Martin says firefighters found both mobile homes fully involved in flames. He says the preliminary investigation concluded both blazes were intentionally set.

Damages were estimated at $15,000 to one home, and $18,000 to the other.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com