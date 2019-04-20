Toddler dies after being found in Vermont river

CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say the investigation is continuing into the death of a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from the White River in Chelsea and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Numerous first responders began searching for the girl shortly after she was reported missing about 1 p.m. Friday.

The girl was found by searchers shortly after she was reported missing. She was taken to Gifford Medical Center in Randolph where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the river level was high due to the spring snowmelt, but they did not say whether that contributed to the girl's falling into the river.