Tire flew off truck, fatally hit Georgia woman walking dog

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A motorist has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash after a tire flew off his pickup truck and fatally struck a woman out walking her dog, a sheriff's office in Georgia confirmed.

Kimberly Touchton, 22, was found face down off a road in Macon on Sunday night, Houston County Sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston said. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver, Brian Seth Carmichael, surrendered himself to authorities on Monday after investigators found his abandoned Dodge pickup down the road with its right front wheel missing. The sheriff's office determined the tire flew off the vehicle and struck Touchton in the back of the head. Investigators think Carmichael called someone to help him escape when he realized what happened, Bankston said.

The accident remains under investigation, and an autopsy is pending.