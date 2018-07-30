Third plane crash in Minnesota in as many days

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Minnesota, the third in as many days.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said Monday it was responding to a crash near the Brainerd airport reported about 11 a.m., but had no further information.

Over the weekend, two small planes crashed western Minnesota's Douglas County, killing one of the pilots. The sheriff's office says a 64-year-old pilot from Alexandria, Kenneth Ryan, died when his plane crashed Saturday night in LaGrande Township. Investigators say the plane appeared to have struck a power pole before landing in a ditch.

On Friday night, an 18-year-old pilot from Minnetonka, Maxwell Guderian, lost power and landed in Lake Winona near Alexandria. He was standing on top of the plane when emergency responders arrived.