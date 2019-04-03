The Latest: Woman suspected of stabbing girls before crash

MANZANOLA, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a woman suspected of stabbing her two young daughters, plunging her vehicle into a river with the children inside (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A woman is suspected of stabbing her young daughters before plunging her car into a river in southeast Colorado with the children inside.

Otero County sheriff's investigators say the woman, whose name has not been released, is thought to have stabbed her 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters at their home in Manzanola on Sunday before leaving them in the vehicle. She's accused of then driving into the Arkansas River.

A passerby reported the crash, and emergency responders rescued the two girls and took them to the hospital. Authorities say the mother was found outside of the vehicle and also was taken to a hospital. All three are expected to survive.

No other information was released.

Manzanola is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of Pueblo.

___

1 p.m.

Authorities are investigating an incident in which a vehicle with a mother and her two young daughters went into the Arkansas River in southeast Colorado last weekend.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies are looking into possible child abuse in connection with the incident that occurred Sunday night on Colorado 207 near Manzanola, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Authorities say a passerby reported the crash and emergency responders subsequently rescued two girls, aged 8 and 10, and took them to the hospital. Authorities say their mother, whose name hasn't been released, was found outside of the vehicle and also was taken to a hospital. All three were expected to survive.

Manzanola is about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) east of Pueblo.