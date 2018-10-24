The Latest: White supremacist denied bail in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrests of alleged white supremacists in Southern California (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Officials say the leader of a Southern California white supremacist group has been ordered to remain jailed until his trial on charges of inciting to riot last year in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. Attorney's office spokesman Thom Mrozek says Rise Above Movement leader Robert Rundo was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. Rundo appeared in federal court Wednesday, where a judge denied bail.

Mrozek says two other members of the group, Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, were arrested Wednesday morning and a fourth, Aaron Eason, remains at large. Attorney information for the men could not be found.

A federal complaint alleges they took actions with the "intent to incite, organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on riots" last year in Charlottesville and in the California cities of Huntington Beach, Berkeley and San Bernardino.

___

11:40 a.m.

__

This item has been corrected to say two others, not three, were arrested.