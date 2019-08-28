The Latest: Virginia man held without bail in triple slaying

KEELING, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the triple slaying in Virginia that included the wife of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

An 18-year-old man is being held without bail after police say he killed three relatives in Virginia. One of the victims is the wife of minor league baseball pitcher Blake Bivens.

Court documents show that Magistrate Judge J. Allan Blair ordered Matthew Thomas Bernard held without bail Wednesday. An initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Bernard faces three counts of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during a felony.

Paperwork for determining Bernard's bail shows that he was attending community college and working at his parents' campground.

Police say the killings occurred in Keeling, a small community in southern Virginia outside Danville. Victims have been identified as Emily Marie Bivens, Cullen Bivens, and Emily's mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to baseball player Blake Bivens. He is a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

___

2:30 p.m.

The wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher are dead and a relative has been charged with three counts of murder in a tiny community in southern Virginia.

Authorities said 18-year-old Matthew Thomas Bernard was arrested after police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose after finding the bodies in Keeling on Tuesday. Bernard emerged naked from the woods hours later.

Tracie Cooper of the state medical examiner's officer in Roanoke identified the dead as Emily Marie Bivens, Cullen Bivens, and her mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, a Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Cullen Bivens was the couple's 1-year-old child.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the suspect is related to the victims.

___

11:20 a.m.

Police in Virginia apprehended a naked 18-year-old after an intense manhunt in the slayings of two women and a child.

Authorities said Matthew Thomas Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor indicated he's related to the victims.

Police warned of a dangerous gunman on the loose after finding the bodies at a home in Keeling Tuesday. Schools were locked down and a tank and armored vehicle were brought in. Up to 100 officers joined the search. Bernard emerged naked from the woods hours later, running past cameras to a church where he was recorded trying to choke a caretaker.

An officer sprayed mace and smacked Bernard with a baton before he was captured at a barricade with the help of a police dog.