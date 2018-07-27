The Latest: US contract worker to admit taking kickbacks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Latest on a man who has agreed to plead guilty to taking millions of dollars in kickbacks (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A former project manager whose company has done tens of millions of dollars in energy efficiency work for several U.S. government agencies has agreed to plead guilty to taking more than $2.5 million in kickbacks.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Vermont say Windermere, Florida, resident Bhaskar Patel is facing up to 10 years in prison for violating a law prohibiting taking kickbacks and bribes involving federal programs.

A document filed July 19 lists more than 60 payments ranging from $6,200 to $137,000 to Patel and his two children.

The plea agreement calls for the 67-year-old Patel to make cash restitution and liquidate assets.

Patel is due to appear in court in Rutland on Aug. 6. His attorney said Friday they "may have more to say later."

