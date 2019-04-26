The Latest: Trump says gun group is stronger, not weaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association (all times local):

9 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the National Rifle Association is getting stronger, not weaker, and is doing important work vital to making his "Make America Great Again" slogan a reality.

Trump is heading to Indianapolis on Friday to address the nation's largest gun rights organization, which played a pivotal role in his victory in 2016.

The NRA spent millions of dollars to help elect Trump in 2016 but had a much lower profile during the 2018 midterms. It's unclear how visible the NRA will be in 2020 after a series of mass shootings that has hardened public sentiment against gun violence.

Trump disagrees with those who say the NRA is getting weaker. He tweets that the NRA is "getting stronger & stronger and doing some really great and important work."

12:35 a.m.

Three years later, the National Rifle Association is limping toward the next election divided and diminished. Many observers say the organization is at its weakest moment in recent history, beset by infighting, losing public support and bleeding money.

It's a reversal that has stunned longtime observers and that is raising questions about the group's potential firepower heading into 2020 as Trump and Vice President Mike Pence prepare to headline the group's annual convention in Indianapolis on Friday.