The Latest: Trail of ex-New Mexico priest goes to a jury

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a former New Mexico priest charged with sex abuse that authorities say occurred in the early 1990s. (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The fate of a former New Mexico priest charged with sex abuse is in the hands of a federal jury.

The case of 81-year-old Arthur Perrault was sent to the jury Tuesday afternoon after a prosecutor and his attorney delivered their closing arguments in the case.

The 81-year-old Perrault, who disappeared from New Mexico in the early 1990s before being arrested in Morocco on an Interpol warrant, is charged in U.S. District Court in Santa Fe with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact.

Authorities say Perrault had multiple victims in New Mexico but that the charges against him stemmed only from the abuse of one boy while at Santa Fe National Cemetery and Kirtland Air Force Base, where Perrault was a chaplain.

Perrault maintained in court proceedings that he was innocent of the accusations against him.

1:35 p.m.

Attorneys are scheduled to deliver closing arguments in the trial of a former New Mexico priest charged with sex abuse that authorities say occurred in the early 1990s.

Perrault has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case has marked a rare federal criminal prosecution of a priest in a state where abuse victims have won more than $50 million in settlements from the Santa Fe Archdiocese.