The Latest: Teen threatening mom killed by Minnesota police

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the police shooting of a teenager in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly suicidal and threatening his mother with knives and a baseball bat has been fatally shot by police.

The shooting happened Friday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Carver County sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen after the teen's mother called 911.

The agency says deputies used a stun gun on the teenager, and two deputies fired their guns, hitting him. One deputy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The teenager's name hasn't been released.

The bureau says body cameras and squad car cameras may have recorded portions of the incident.

Officials in the school district where the teen attended high school declined to comment until they had more information from authorities.

___

4:15 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene of a police shooting outside a home in suburban Minneapolis where distraught relatives are gathering in the driveway.

The shooting happened Friday morning at a home in Chanhassen. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to assist in the investigation, but no details were released by midday.

But people arriving at the home said they were friends and classmates of a teenager who'd been killed.

The home is in a wooded area just off a busy highway. Family members were openly crying in the driveway.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were present but did not answer questions.