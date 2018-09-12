Latest: Police say no shots fired in hospital disturbance

People are escorted out of Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center, following reports of someone with a weapon at the facility in Downey, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Authorities said an armed man who hurled a chair through a window at the facility was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, but there's no evidence that he fired any shots.

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a lockdown at a Los Angeles-area hospital (all times local):

8 p.m.

Police have identified a man they say caused a disturbance at a Southern California hospital and reportedly pulled a handgun.

But police say no shots were fired.

Thirty-four-year-old Jesus Chavez of Lynwood was arrested Tuesday for making criminal threats after the incident at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center near Los Angeles.

Police Chief Carl Charles says the man was causing a disturbance inside the hospital and when a security guard came over he threw a chair through a window and pulled a gun.

A visitor, Amber Boughner, tells the Long Beach Press-Telegram that the man was a psychiatric patient who became agitated and demanded to be seen for an appointment.

The police chief says the man was unarmed when he surrendered without incident outside the building. A gun was later found.

___

2:10 p.m.

Police say a man who caused a disturbance at a Southern California hospital was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. But police add there's no evidence that he fired any shots.

Downey Police Chief Carl Charles said Tuesday that nobody was hurt in the incident at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center near Los Angeles.

Charles says the suspect through threw a chair through an office window before pulling out a handgun. The chief says the man was unarmed when he surrendered without incident just outside the building. A gun was later found.

He's described as a 34-year-old resident of nearby Lynwood. There are unconfirmed reports that he was a patient at the hospital.

___

1:20 p.m.

A witness says she saw an irate man throw tables through an interior window at a hospital office before a security guard shouted that the man had a gun and the medical center was locked down.

Authorities say a suspect is in custody, and there are injuries following the incident Tuesday at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center near Los Angeles.

Amber Boughner tells KABC-TV the man demanded to be let in the office and kicked walls before hurling the tables. She says she didn't see a gun or hear gunshots. Boughner says she and others ran to another part of the building and locked themselves in a break room.

It's unclear if there was a shooting. Deputies and police officers are searching the building.

___

12:55 a.m.

Authorities say there are no injuries following reports of a possible active shooter at a Los Angeles-area hospital.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a suspect is in custody and deputies and police officers are searching Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center on Tuesday.

Part of one building at the sprawling hospital has been evacuated and the rest is under lockdown.

It's unclear if there was actually a shooting.

___

12:45 p.m.

An employee at a Los Angeles-area hospital says he heard reports there was someone with a weapon before the facility was locked down.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a suspect is in custody and deputies and police officers are methodically searching Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

Officials initially said there was a report of a possible active shooter. It's unclear if there was actually a shooting.

Employee Edwin Olvera tells The Associated Press that he heard someone might have been robbed outside his office. He says the building is locked down and he's "never been more afraid."

TV news helicopters show people calmly exiting the hospital and a heavy police response.

___

12:25 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect has been detained after reports of a possible active shooter at a hospital near Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Tuesday that it's unclear if there are any victims or any other suspects at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center.

The department says deputies and Downey police officers are searching the building room by room.

TV helicopters are showing people calmly walking out of the facility and numerous police vehicles around it.

Downey is a city of about 110,000 people southeast of downtown Los Angeles.