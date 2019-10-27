The Latest: Flowers at synagogue honor shooting victims

Flower pots, each with a name of one of the 11 worshippers killed on Oct. 27, 2018, when a gunman opened fire as worship services began at the Tree of Life Synagogue, line the fence surrounding the synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the synagogue is Sunday, Oct., 27.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on events marking the one-year anniversary of the shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A steady stream of people have been stopping by the closed Pittsburgh synagogue that one year ago was the scene of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Lining the fence outside the Tree of Life synagogue stands 11 flowerpots, each bearing one of the names of a person killed in the attack, which also wounded seven others.

People have also been piling bouquets and crocheted hearts at the site and hanging signs on the fence saying the city is "stronger than hate" and diversity is its greatest strength.

The Tree of Life building has remained closed since the shooting. The three congregations now worship at two nearby synagogues.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday evening to honor the victims.

___

2 p.m.

Pittsburgh's sports teams are joining other organizations to honor the victims of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

A year ago, the shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue left 11 worshippers dead and seven others wounded. Memorial services are being held along with numerous community service projects, and Pittsburgh's sports teams joined in honoring the victims.

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney says his team plans to have a moment of silence at Monday night's game to "honor the victims and their families."

The Pittsburgh Penguins sent a tweet saying, "Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else." The Pittsburgh Pirates echoed that sentiment , saying the memory of the victims "will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world."

__

This item has been correct to show the president of the steelers is Art Rooney II, not Art Rooney.

___

1 a.m.

The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world.

The shooting at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a special event in Germany.

Thousands are also expected to participate in Sunday's remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.