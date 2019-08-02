The Latest: Sharpton: Officer in Garner case should be fired

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on an administrative judge's recommendation in the Eric Garner case (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton is calling on the police commissioner to "immediately and unequivocally" accept the recommendation of an administrative judge that the officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner be fired.

The civil rights leader spoke Friday after the judge gave his recommendation that Officer Daniel Pantaleo be fired.

He said the city should not employ an officer who "heard someone say 11 times, 'I can't breathe.'" Garner's words have become a rallying cry against police brutality.

Sharpton said the decision was not justice for Garner's family. He said justice would have been served by federal or criminal proceedings.

___

11:45 a.m.

An administrative judge has recommended firing the New York City police officer accused of using a chokehold in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

The judge's findings in the disciplinary case of Officer Daniel Pantaleo were provided Friday to his lawyer and the city agency that acted as a prosecutor at his department trial.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board chairman said the judge had recommended that Pantaleo be dismissed.

Pantaleo's lawyer will have about two weeks to submit a response before Police Commissioner James O'Neill makes a final decision on punishment.

Garner's dying pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo denies using excessive force in arresting Garner.